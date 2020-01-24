PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $703,784.00 and approximately $632.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

