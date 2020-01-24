PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.20

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 5469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -407.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,285,000 after buying an additional 187,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PNM Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,135,000 after buying an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

