Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Stock Price Up 31.6%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) rose 31.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 65,095 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 55,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

