Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.17. The stock had a trading volume of 198,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,025.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

