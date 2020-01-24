Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

