PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.PTC also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 16,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,248 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

