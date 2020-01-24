PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PRTC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 303 ($3.99). 80,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.21.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

