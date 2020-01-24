Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $101.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

