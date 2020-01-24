QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67, 5,191,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,994,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.12.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

