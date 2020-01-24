QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67, 5,191,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,994,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.