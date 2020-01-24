Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives $45.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 581,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

