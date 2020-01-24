Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,388.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,388.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

