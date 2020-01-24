RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 20%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price was up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 386,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 95,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMED shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.