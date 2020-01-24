RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $6.48. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 27,399 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.