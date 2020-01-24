RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.54. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6,630 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.89.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 57.91% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.
About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
