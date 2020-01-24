RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.54. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6,630 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 57.91% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,167 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.