Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Renault to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

