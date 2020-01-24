Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading 9.5% Higher

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24, 215,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 198,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

