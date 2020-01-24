Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

ERF traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$7.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.82.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

