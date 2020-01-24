Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $755.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

