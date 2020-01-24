Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $77.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

QSR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 1,410,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,619,000 after buying an additional 257,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

