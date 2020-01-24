RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

