RFG Advisory LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.