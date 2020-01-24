RFG Advisory LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

