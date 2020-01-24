RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,238 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

