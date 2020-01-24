RFG Advisory LLC Sells 84 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.