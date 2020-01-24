RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

