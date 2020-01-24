Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) were up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 573,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 153,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 million, a PE ratio of -58.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $51,029.64. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,944 shares of company stock worth $1,426,447. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 104.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

