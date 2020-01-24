Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.53. 195,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

