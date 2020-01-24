Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,664,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 256,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.