Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,664,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 256,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

