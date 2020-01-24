Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 3.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.15% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,681. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

