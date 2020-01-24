Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 5,512 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

