Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.3% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

