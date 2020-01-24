Rogers Communications to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Bonnie Brooks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575.

