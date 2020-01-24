Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after buying an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,965,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -394.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

