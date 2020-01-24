ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $793,956.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $793,956.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,120,465 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

