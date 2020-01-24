Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 274.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth $7,207,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

