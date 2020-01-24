Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $750,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

CAT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

