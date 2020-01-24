Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $365,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

AMN stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.