Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at about $14,840,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.86 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

