Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

