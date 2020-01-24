Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

