Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $6,459,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

