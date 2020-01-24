Round Table Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,486.17. The stock had a trading volume of 198,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

