Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €240.16 ($279.26).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

