RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.9246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

