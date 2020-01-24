SaluS (SLS) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $2.97 million and $10,160.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00035215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052952 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,323.40 or 0.99826670 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

