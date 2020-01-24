Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

