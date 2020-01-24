Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

EPA:SAN traded up €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, reaching €89.80 ($104.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.10.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

