Savior LLC Buys Shares of 1,153 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,688,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

