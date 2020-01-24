Savior LLC Invests $28,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.