Savior LLC Invests $32,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.